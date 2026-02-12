Pacific Gas & Electric Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 45,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 77% compared to the average daily volume of 25,797 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacific Gas & Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric by 826.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Gas & Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Pacific Gas & Electric by 3,240.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Pacific Gas & Electric from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pacific Gas & Electric from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pacific Gas & Electric from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.55.

Pacific Gas & Electric Stock Performance

Shares of PCG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. 20,771,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,981,479. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.59. Pacific Gas & Electric has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Pacific Gas & Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.93%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Pacific Gas & Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Gas & Electric will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Gas & Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Gas & Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. Pacific Gas & Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

About Pacific Gas & Electric

Pacific Gas & Electric (NYSE: PCG) is an investor-owned utility holding company whose principal operating subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, provides electricity and natural gas service in northern and central California. The company’s core activities include the generation, procurement, transmission and distribution of electric power, as well as the transmission and distribution of natural gas. PG&E serves a broad mix of residential, commercial, and industrial customers across urban and rural communities within its California service territory.

PG&E’s operations encompass utility infrastructure planning and construction, grid operations, customer service and energy procurement.

