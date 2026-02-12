Relx (NYSE:RELX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Relx’s conference call:

Delivered a strong 2025 financial performance with underlying revenue +7% , underlying adjusted operating profit +9% , adjusted EPS +10% (constant currency) , a 34.8% adjusted operating margin, 99% cash conversion, a proposed 7% dividend increase and completion of a £1.5bn buyback.

, , , a 34.8% adjusted operating margin, 99% cash conversion, a proposed and completion of a buyback. Growth is being driven by AI- and content-enabled products across businesses — Legal adoption (Lexis+ AI enterprise subscriptions more than doubled, hundreds of thousands of users), Risk is >90% machine-to-machine, and the group is rolling out Protégé workflows (~300) and Scopus AI with early positive customer feedback.

across businesses — Legal adoption (Lexis+ AI enterprise subscriptions more than doubled, hundreds of thousands of users), Risk is >90% machine-to-machine, and the group is rolling out Protégé workflows (~300) and Scopus AI with early positive customer feedback. Capital allocation remains shareholder-friendly and disciplined — year-end net debt £7.2bn with leverage at 2.0x , £270m of acquisitions (including IDVerse), and a new £2.25bn buyback program for 2026 (£250m deployed so far), while organic investment remains the priority.

, of acquisitions (including IDVerse), and a new buyback program for 2026 (£250m deployed so far), while organic investment remains the priority. Portfolio and print-related changes weighed on reported revenue growth — print/print?related revenue fell by >20%, leaving total constant?currency revenue growth at +4% (sterling +2%); management expects print profits to continue declining in the high single digits annually.

(sterling +2%); management expects print profits to continue declining in the high single digits annually. Management’s outlook remains constructive — they expect continued strong underlying revenue growth with adjusted operating profit growth outpacing revenue across divisions (Risk, STM, Legal, Exhibitions) as product innovation and AI embedding continue.

Relx stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.12. 3,987,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,819,378. Relx has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Relx by 2,574.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Relx by 522.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Relx by 1,646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Relx by 99.3% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Relx currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Relx

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

