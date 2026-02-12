Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX) Short Interest Up 159.4% in January

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GIAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 28,778 shares, a growth of 159.4% from the January 15th total of 11,095 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 147,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 147,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GIAX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.01. Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $17.18.

Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.0778 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This is an increase from Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2,488.0%.

About Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF

The Nicholas Global Equity and Income ETF (GIAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund invests in globally listed stocks of index-tracking ETFs while employing a daily credit call spread strategy. The actively managed fund-of-funds primarily seeks high current income and, secondarily, capital appreciation. GIAX was launched on Jul 29, 2024 and is issued by Nicholas.

