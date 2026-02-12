BMO Capital Markets Cuts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $140.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $11.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,784,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,184. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $160.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average is $140.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.31.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,608.25. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total value of $2,150,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,339.16. This represents a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,566,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,019,000 after buying an additional 468,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,342,000 after acquiring an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,248,000 after acquiring an additional 88,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Neurocrine Biosciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts remain constructive—several firms reiterated Buy/Outperform and maintain high price targets (Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target; Needham, HC Wainwright and others also kept Buy ratings), signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the franchise and pipeline. Bank of America reiterates Buy

Multiple analysts remain constructive—several firms reiterated Buy/Outperform and maintain high price targets (Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target; Needham, HC Wainwright and others also kept Buy ratings), signaling continued Wall Street confidence in the franchise and pipeline. Positive Sentiment: Analyst tweaks were modest—Wedbush slightly raised its target and other firms trimmed targets by small amounts while keeping Buy ratings, indicating revisions are more calibration than negative turns. Analyst target movement (Benzinga)

Analyst tweaks were modest—Wedbush slightly raised its target and other firms trimmed targets by small amounts while keeping Buy ratings, indicating revisions are more calibration than negative turns. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue and product sales remained strong: Q4 total revenue roughly $805.5M (+~28% YoY) and full?year 2025 net product sales ~$2.83B; management gave Ingrezza 2026 net product sales guidance of $2.7–$2.8B. These results support the company’s commercial durability but leave execution and margin questions. PR Newswire: Q4 results & guidance

Revenue and product sales remained strong: Q4 total revenue roughly $805.5M (+~28% YoY) and full?year 2025 net product sales ~$2.83B; management gave Ingrezza 2026 net product sales guidance of $2.7–$2.8B. These results support the company’s commercial durability but leave execution and margin questions. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed consensus materially (reported $1.88 vs. Street ~$2.36), which is the primary near?term catalyst for the selloff—investors reacted to the earnings miss despite revenue growth. MarketBeat: Earnings miss

EPS missed consensus materially (reported $1.88 vs. Street ~$2.36), which is the primary near?term catalyst for the selloff—investors reacted to the earnings miss despite revenue growth. Negative Sentiment: Management’s commentary and some analyst notes described cautious 2026 outlook/near?term cost pressures — that tone, together with the EPS miss, magnified downside pressure. Investing.com: cautious 2026 guidance

Management’s commentary and some analyst notes described cautious 2026 outlook/near?term cost pressures — that tone, together with the EPS miss, magnified downside pressure. Negative Sentiment: Reported insider selling and some institutional rebalancing were highlighted in aftermarket coverage, which can add mechanical selling pressure on a down day. QuiverQuant: insider selling and stock reaction

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research?driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.