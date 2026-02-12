Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial set a $95.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.97.

Fiserv Price Performance

Fiserv stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,913,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,656,336. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.42. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 16.42%.The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,526,111.73. This trade represents a 228.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman bought 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.19 per share, for a total transaction of $499,201.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 61,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,599.15. This trade represents a 14.80% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $3,507,063,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Fiserv by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,781,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,324,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $555,964,000. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 27.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,781,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,148,000 after buying an additional 807,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, founded in 1984 and headquartered in Brookfield, Wisconsin, is a global provider of financial services technology. The company develops and delivers integrated solutions for payments, processing, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and business insights and optimization. Serving thousands of clients, Fiserv supports banks, credit unions, securities broker-dealers, leasing and finance companies, and retailers.

Fiserv’s core offerings include account processing systems that automate deposit, lending and transaction processing for financial institutions, as well as digital banking platforms that enable mobile and online banking services.

