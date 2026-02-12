Stifel Nicolaus Cuts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $50.70

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $51.80 to $50.70 in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Argus lowered their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of International Paper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

International Paper stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,771,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.63. International Paper has a 1 year low of $35.56 and a 1 year high of $57.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.11.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.36). International Paper had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.12%.The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 18,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $693,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.98 per share, with a total value of $1,999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IP. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 100.5% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 10.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 165,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper is a global producer of renewable fiber-based products, focused primarily on pulp, paper, and packaging. The company manufactures containerboard and corrugated packaging used for shipping and retail display, as well as a range of specialty papers and pulp products that serve industrial, consumer goods, and e-commerce customers. Its product portfolio is oriented toward large-scale packaging solutions, tissue and paper grades, and raw pulp for a variety of manufacturing uses.

Founded in 1898, International Paper is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, and is one of the largest and longest-established companies in the forest products sector.

