Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) and Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Critical Comparison

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Free Report) and Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vishay Precision Group and Ostin Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vishay Precision Group 1 1 2 0 2.25 Ostin Technology Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Vishay Precision Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.26%. Given Vishay Precision Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vishay Precision Group is more favorable than Ostin Technology Group.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Vishay Precision Group has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ostin Technology Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

87.6% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Vishay Precision Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.8% of Ostin Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Ostin Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vishay Precision Group 2.65% 2.02% 1.45% Ostin Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vishay Precision Group and Ostin Technology Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vishay Precision Group $306.52 million 2.03 $9.91 million $0.60 78.28 Ostin Technology Group $39.68 million 0.26 -$10.02 million N/A N/A

Vishay Precision Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ostin Technology Group.

Summary

Vishay Precision Group beats Ostin Technology Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems. Its product portfolio includes precision resistors, strain gages, load cells and force measurement transducers, on-board weighing systems, and process weighing products; rolling force measuring load cell systems and pressure transmitters; web tension measurement load cells and systems; and optical strip width gages; and laser velocimeters for speed and length measurements and closed-loop crop optimization control systems for optimal strip cuts. The company also offers data acquisition systems and sensors for product safety testing; thermal-mechanical simulation systems for metallurgical research; and conditioning, data acquisition and control systems, as well as electronic displays, signal processors, microelectromechanical system sensors, cabling, system software, and communications software/hardware. Its products are used in industrial comprising waste management, bulk hauling, logging, scales manufacturing, engineering systems, pharmaceutical, oil, chemical, steel, paper, and food industries, as well as test and measurement, steel, medical, construction, agricultural, and consumer markets. The company offers its products under the Alpha Electronics, Powertron, Vishay Foil Resistors, Micro-Measurements, APR, Celtron, Revere, Sensortronics, Tedea-Huntleigh, Stress-tek, Vulcan, BLH Nobel, KELK, and DTS brands. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Ostin Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. It offers display modules to markets, such as consumer electronics, including AIOs, monitors, laptop computers, and tablets; automotive displays, including dashboard, and navigation and multimedia systems; and commercial LCD displays, which are used to display multimedia graphics, such as company advertisements, promotions, scoreboards, and traffic signs in education, medical treatment, business, outdoor, and cultural construction industries. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as to customers' designated system integrators. Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Nanjing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.