BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.370-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $764.0 million-$768.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.9 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.440-0.460 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 407,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $59.57.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.50%.BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlights strategic momentum — record bookings, Studio360 platform adoption, Verity AI and the WiseLayer acquisition plus FedRAMP listing and Saudi cloud expansion point to longer?term enterprise demand and product differentiation. BlackLine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 showed revenue growth and an EPS beat on a non?GAAP basis (non?GAAP EPS and operating margin improved; billings and remaining performance obligations increased), supporting the thesis of improving operating leverage. BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Posts Q4 CY2025 Sales In Line With Estimates, Growth To Accelerate Next Year
- Neutral Sentiment: Full?year 2026 guidance is modestly positive versus consensus (FY EPS guide 2.37–2.48 vs ~2.35), suggesting management expects acceleration later in the year — but that strength is back?loaded. BlackLine Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed — several firms reaffirm buy/positive views citing product momentum, while others are trimming estimates; the split is keeping trading volatile. BlackLine: Solid Q4 Beat, Strengthening Growth Outlook, and Improving Profitability Support Buy Rating
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term guidance disappointed — Q1 EPS guide of $0.44–0.46 is well below Street expectations (~$0.55), driving immediate downward pressure on the stock. BlackLine (BL) stock trades down, here is why
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP profitability and cash flow weakened YoY (GAAP net income and operating cash flow down materially), and several analysts cut forecasts/price targets (Citigroup, Cantor Fitzgerald among them), amplifying selling pressure after the print. BlackLine, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results, Highlights Record Bookings and Strategic Transformation Efforts These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On BlackLine Following Q4 Results
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.
Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.
