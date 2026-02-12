BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.370-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $764.0 million-$768.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $760.9 million. BlackLine also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.440-0.460 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 407,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,677. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average is $53.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $183.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.50%.BlackLine’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. BlackLine has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BlackLine by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 110,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company’s flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

