St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Price Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,257 and last traded at GBX 1,277.91. 5,213,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 29,189,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,645.14.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,434.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,343.98. The firm has a market cap of £6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

