AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AleAnna Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,246 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the January 15th total of 26,468 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AleAnna in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get AleAnna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AleAnna

AleAnna Price Performance

ANNA opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. AleAnna has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 million and a PE ratio of 64.75.

AleAnna (NASDAQ:ANNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. AleAnna had a negative net margin of 46.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AleAnna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L.P. boosted its stake in AleAnna by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L.P. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. NewGen Equity Long Short Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AleAnna during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AleAnna during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AleAnna in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

AleAnna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AleAnna, Inc engages in oil and gas exploration and production activities. It focuses on Italy’s natural gas reserves and developing renewable energy solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AleAnna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AleAnna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.