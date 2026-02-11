Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENFW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,386 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 32,833 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 66,014 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Beneficient Stock Performance

BENFW stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Beneficient has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENFW) is a global specialty finance company that provides non-dilutive, senior secured lending solutions to corporate and institutional clients. Focused on the middle?market segment, the firm structures bespoke credit facilities that enable companies to fund growth initiatives, acquisitions and working capital needs without diluting equity interests. Beneficient’s transaction sizes typically range from tens of millions to several hundred million dollars, tailored to the specific requirements of each borrower.

The company’s product suite includes asset-based lending, cash-flow financing and cross-border credit solutions.

