Rockland Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 237.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,094,662,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,826,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,905,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $631,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619,294 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.0% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,772,923 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,648,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,944,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,508 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $213.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $267.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.37, for a total transaction of $4,461,246.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 300,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,890,820.76. This trade represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $283.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.11.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

