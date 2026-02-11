Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Short Interest Down 95.7% in January

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 3 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the January 15th total of 70 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Farmers and Merchants Bancshares stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.76 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares is the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Bank, a community-focused institution based in Lyons, Kansas. Through its banking subsidiary, the company provides a full range of deposit and lending products designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small businesses. Core offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and consumer loan products such as auto and home mortgages.

In addition to traditional banking services, Farmers and Merchants Bancshares offers commercial and agricultural lending to support local enterprises and farming operations throughout its service area.

