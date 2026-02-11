Short Interest in GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Decreases By 85.5%

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 19,491 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the January 15th total of 134,698 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,640 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

GrainCorp Stock Performance

Shares of GrainCorp stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. GrainCorp has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered GrainCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, GrainCorp has an average rating of “Hold”.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) is an Australian agribusiness and global provider of bulk storage, handling, processing and marketing services for grain and related commodities. The company’s integrated supply chain operations enable it to source grain directly from growers, manage inland storage and receival facilities across eastern Australia, and transport commodities to port terminals for domestic and international customers.

Within its core grain division, GrainCorp offers commodity marketing services, risk management solutions and logistics support for the movement of cereal grains such as wheat, barley and canola.

