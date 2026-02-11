The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 85,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,773,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $13,991,022,000 after buying an additional 1,118,316 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 29,198,446 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,301,901,000 after purchasing an additional 707,490 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,316,838 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,116,259,000 after purchasing an additional 196,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $888,910,000 after purchasing an additional 44,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $242.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 1.15. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $254.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The business had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. New Street Research set a $257.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Dana S. Deasy acquired 554 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,704.96. The trade was a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

