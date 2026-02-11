United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 83.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 178,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after buying an additional 81,317 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The stock has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.5%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.