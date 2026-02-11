64,330 Shares in Abbott Laboratories $ABT Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,534,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 330.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 473,378 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after acquiring an additional 363,503 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $1,191,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the third quarter. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 115,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,516,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

NYSE ABT opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

