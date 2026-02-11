Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,842,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $609.57.

Key S&P Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $401.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $513.30 and a 200-day moving average of $513.90. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $395.88 and a 1 year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

Read More

