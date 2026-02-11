Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 224,748 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,206,519 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,748 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $82,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,695,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $13,507,956,000 after buying an additional 1,067,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,864,058,000 after buying an additional 1,157,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,816,825,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,531,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,367,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $138,657.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 176,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,307.74. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 10,850 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.13, for a total transaction of $836,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 146,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,363.84. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems stock opened at $86.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.90. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $88.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, CICC Research lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.