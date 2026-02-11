Cibc World Market Inc. Has $111.39 Million Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,408 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $111,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CocaCola in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

In related news, EVP Manuel Arroyo sold 139,689 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $9,889,981.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,143.60. This trade represents a 70.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 509,138 shares of company stock worth $38,186,963 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $65.35 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.88. The stock has a market cap of $330.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CocaCola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 27.34%.The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and operational positives — KO reported adjusted EPS above consensus and management pointed to volume gains, price/mix improvements and resilient organic growth during the quarter. Read More.

EPS beat and operational positives — KO reported adjusted EPS above consensus and management pointed to volume gains, price/mix improvements and resilient organic growth during the quarter. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cash flow and shareholder returns remain supportive — analysts note adjusted free cash flow covers dividends and buybacks; the company reiterated a capital?return focus that supports KO’s dividend story. Read More.

Cash flow and shareholder returns remain supportive — analysts note adjusted free cash flow covers dividends and buybacks; the company reiterated a capital?return focus that supports KO’s dividend story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts defend the long view — several analysts reiterated buy/hold views and at least one firm raised its price target, signaling continued institutional support. Read More.

Analysts defend the long view — several analysts reiterated buy/hold views and at least one firm raised its price target, signaling continued institutional support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance was cautious vs. expectations — management gave FY?2026 EPS guidance of roughly $3.21–3.24 and organic revenue growth guidance near 4–5%, which is in line with modest growth but slightly below some Street forecasts. Read More.

Guidance was cautious vs. expectations — management gave FY?2026 EPS guidance of roughly $3.21–3.24 and organic revenue growth guidance near 4–5%, which is in line with modest growth but slightly below some Street forecasts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed estimates — reported revenue (~$11.8B) came in below consensus, triggering the initial sell?off as investors focused on soft demand in North America and parts of EMEA. Read More.

Revenue missed estimates — reported revenue (~$11.8B) came in below consensus, triggering the initial sell?off as investors focused on soft demand in North America and parts of EMEA. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Material one?off impairment — a roughly $960M non?cash write?off (BODYARMOR trademark) materially reduced operating income and pressured headline margins, complicating the quarter’s optics. Read More.

Material one?off impairment — a roughly $960M non?cash write?off (BODYARMOR trademark) materially reduced operating income and pressured headline margins, complicating the quarter’s optics. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation debate — some commentators argue KO now trades at a premium to peers, making it less attractive for new money despite the defensive qualities. Read More.

The Coca?Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca?Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca?Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca?Cola, Diet Coke, Coca?Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

