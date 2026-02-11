Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.12 and last traded at $42.3350, with a volume of 181911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.68.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICOW. Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 54.1% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period.

About Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (ICOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the FTSE Developed Ex-US Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. ICOW was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

