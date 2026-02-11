Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP) Short Interest Down 65.0% in January

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOMP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,183 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the January 15th total of 6,237 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,017 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,017 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of DCOMP opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $20.75.

Dime Community Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. This is an increase from Dime Community Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOMP) is the bank holding company for Dime Community Bank, a commercial bank headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. The company specializes in originating and servicing commercial real estate loans, with a primary focus on income-producing multifamily, office, retail and industrial properties. In addition to its lending activities, Dime Community Bancshares offers deposit products, cash management services and treasury solutions to small and medium-sized businesses as well as individual customers across its branch network.

The roots of Dime Community Bancshares trace back to the Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh, founded in 1864.

