FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $56.3890, with a volume of 28679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.5816.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

