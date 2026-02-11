Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB) Short Interest Down 64.5% in January

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,134 shares, a decrease of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 22,887 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,406 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.22% of Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EVSB opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.01. Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1826 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

The Eaton Vance Ultra-Short Income ETF (EVSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of investment grade debt securities globally. The fund aims for an average portfolio duration of one year or less EVSB was launched on Oct 16, 2023 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

