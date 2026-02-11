Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.7860, with a volume of 1671419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.
The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84.
Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.
About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF
The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
