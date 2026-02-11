Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.02 and last traded at $48.7860, with a volume of 1671419 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.09.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,843,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,792 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 266.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,333,000 after buying an additional 2,847,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,422,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,668,000 after buying an additional 2,239,115 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,565,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,456,000 after buying an additional 1,841,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auctus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,589,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.