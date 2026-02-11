Short Interest in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Declines By 64.6%

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 457,794 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 1,294,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,397,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,397,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of PLTD stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTD. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares during the third quarter worth $122,000.

The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

