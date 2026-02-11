Short Interest in Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD) Declines By 64.6%

Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:PLTD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 457,794 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the January 15th total of 1,294,585 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,397,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,397,438 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of PLTD stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03.
Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
About Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares (PLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Palantir Technologies Stock. PLTD was launched on Dec 11, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- The day the gold market broke
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PLTR Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.