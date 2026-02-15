Atkore Inc. (ATKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 27th

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Atkore has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atkore to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.

Get Atkore alerts:

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. Atkore has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.09 million. Atkore had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atkore will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.