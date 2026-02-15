Atkore Inc. (ATKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on February 27th

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.
Atkore has a payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atkore to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.6%.
Atkore Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.56. Atkore has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -48.01 and a beta of 1.60.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE: ATKR) is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company’s electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.
Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.
