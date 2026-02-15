Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETY opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.54. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $16.03.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,209,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 141.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 280,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 164,262 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $2,239,000. PMG Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 406,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 89,849 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: ETY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax total return. Launched in December 2004, ETY is managed by investment professionals at Eaton Vance—now part of Morgan Stanley Investment Management—and employs a tax-sensitive strategy designed to minimize the distribution of capital gains to shareholders.

ETY invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across a broad range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.