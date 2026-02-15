NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54 on February 27th

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NXG stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $54.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.32.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Company Profile

NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE: NXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by investing primarily in infrastructure-related assets. The fund’s portfolio typically includes debt and equity securities issued by companies operating in energy, utilities, transportation and communications infrastructure sectors. NXG’s investment strategy blends fixed income instruments—such as corporate bonds and preferred stock—with select equity holdings to build a diversified income-oriented portfolio.

To pursue its objectives, NXG combines thorough credit analysis and sector allocation with active risk management.

