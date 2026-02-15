LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Down 5.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.57 and last traded at $11.7490. 1,664,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 3,341,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Key Headlines Impacting LightPath Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting LightPath Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised several near?term EPS calls (Q3 2026 to ($0.02) from ($0.04); Q4 2026 to $0.00 from ($0.01)) and lifted FY2027 to ($0.01) from ($0.05), while reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $15 price target — a bullish signal for medium/longer?term upside. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright raised several near?term EPS calls (Q3 2026 to ($0.02) from ($0.04); Q4 2026 to $0.00 from ($0.01)) and lifted FY2027 to ($0.01) from ($0.05), while reiterating a “Buy” rating and a $15 price target — a bullish signal for medium/longer?term upside. Positive Sentiment: Independent outlets reported analyst upgrades that triggered a prior gap?up in the stock (momentum that briefly pushed the shares higher). LightPath Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Independent outlets reported analyst upgrades that triggered a prior gap?up in the stock (momentum that briefly pushed the shares higher). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces explained the recent ~8–9% rally and its drivers (analyst attention, improving near?term estimates) but are descriptive rather than new fundamental news. AAII: Why LPTH is Up

Coverage pieces explained the recent ~8–9% rally and its drivers (analyst attention, improving near?term estimates) but are descriptive rather than new fundamental news. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen moved LPTH to a “Hold” (an upgrade from their prior stance), contributing to the short?term bullish narrative. Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen moved LPTH to a “Hold” (an upgrade from their prior stance), contributing to the short?term bullish narrative. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the upbeat items, HC Wainwright cut its FY2026 EPS forecast sharply (to ($0.26) from ($0.12)), signaling a worse near?term profitability outlook that can justify profit?taking and weigh on the stock until clearer revenue/margin momentum appears. MarketBeat: HC Wainwright FY2026 revision

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LightPath Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

LightPath Technologies Stock Down 7.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $664.82 million, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94.

Insider Transactions at LightPath Technologies

In related news, Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $9,028,162.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,728,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,983,504.96. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

