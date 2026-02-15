Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0508 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

The Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from regular United States federal income tax. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments and their agencies. It may also hold tender option bonds and other municipal derivatives to help manage duration and enhance yield.

Managed by Eaton Vance Management, a leading asset management firm with a history dating back to 1924, the fund leverages the firm’s experience in fixed-income investing.

