Andrew Aromando Purchases 29,600 Shares of Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Aromando acquired 29,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,928.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 55,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$65,018. This trade represents a 116.08% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.44 and a 1-year high of C$2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It has a co-development agreement with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep, as well as with Roche Holding AG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.