Contrasting Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR) and Doximity (NYSE:DOCS)

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) and Aether (NASDAQ:ATHR – Get Free Report) are both services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Doximity and Aether”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $570.40 million 8.24 $223.18 million $1.20 20.81 Aether $1.38 million 42.86 -$3.14 million ($0.25) -19.52

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Aether. Aether is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Doximity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and Aether’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 37.54% 23.84% 20.42% Aether N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Doximity and Aether, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 4 3 3.11 Aether 1 0 0 0 1.00

Doximity presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 78.21%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than Aether.

Summary

Doximity beats Aether on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Aether

We are an emerging financial technology platform company that offers proprietary research analytics, data and tools for both institutional and retail equity traders through our flagship platform, SentimenTrader.com. By integrating advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (“AI”) tools, with the critical thinking and analytical abilities of our team of evidenced-based trading veterans, we aim to provide our Users with a powerful combination of technology and expertise, enabling them to make informed decisions to level-up their trading in the markets. Our platform is powered by an advanced data collection system that operates utilizing API calls and web scraping, fetching raw data 24/7 from a wide array of authoritative sources, including industry leaders like Bloomberg, Chicago Board Options Exchange, Consensus, Commodity Futures Trading Commission, End of Day Historical Data and Intercontinental Exchange. This automated process allows us to remain abreast of the latest market trends, trading volumes, and essential financial indicators. Our platform currently provides coverage of U.S. equity and option securities, evaluating the equities and options markets and conducting assessments through our analysts and technology daily. SentimenTrader utilizes technical indicators of market sentiment (meaning our proprietary gauge of the overall attitude of investors towards a particular market or security) as the cornerstone for our analyses and integrates technological advancements and the potential of deep learning techniques to allow Users to create trade ideas, strategies, models, and other market analysis. We intend to target a wider audience than our current User base by broadening the scope and variety of our products, expanding the types of securities our platform covers, and broadening our coverage to include more markets and exchanges. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

