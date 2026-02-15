Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 49,781 Shares of Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 39.0% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 98,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.08. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

In other news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This represents a 15.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KHC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

Positive Sentiment: Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex?dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock.

Company announced a meaningful quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~6.6%; ex?dividend March 6). Stable, high yield supports income-focused investors and can cushion downside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (?99% above average), indicating short?term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility.

Unusually large call buying: traders purchased ~58,273 KHC calls (?99% above average), indicating short?term bullish/speculative positioning that can amplify upside volume and volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near?term execution questions. Read More.

Kraft Heinz is increasing investments: management forecast ~ $950M capital spending for 2026 and has committed ~$600M to revive growth — this signals a shift to reinvest in brands but raises near?term execution questions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More.

Analysts are split: Sanford Bernstein raised its PT to $27 while Deutsche Bank trimmed its PT to $23; other shops issued varying revisions (Piper Sandler, Barclays, Evercore, BNP). The mixed guidance reflects uncertainty and explains volatile price reactions. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More.

Some sell-side research is bearish: Seeking Alpha published a negative note calling the “catalyst” gone after a weak quarter, impairment charges and brand declines — a narrative that can pressure investor confidence. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near?term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More.

Major downgrades: JPMorgan downgraded KHC to underweight with a $22 PT, signaling limited near?term upside after the breakup pause — a clear negative for sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional downside pressure from price?target cuts at Evercore and BNP Paribas (to $22 and $20 respectively) and continued concerns over slowing sales, a large impairment and margin pressure following Q4 results. Read More. • Read More.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

