Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $17.35 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $17,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in SkyWest by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,185,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,992,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 255,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 73,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 target price on SkyWest in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In related news, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $503,401.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,067.48. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.1%

SKYW stock opened at $104.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $123.94. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average of $104.14.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.56%.SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

