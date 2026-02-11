Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 50,571 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,571 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 302,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 56.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $73.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index. The Index measures the investment return of Treasury STRIPS, coupon and principal, with maturities ranging from 20 to 30 years. A Treasury STRIP represents a single coupon payment, or a single principal payment, from a United States Treasury security that has been stripped into separately tradable components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.