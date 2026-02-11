iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,043,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,608 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 212.1% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,634,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,062,000 after buying an additional 3,149,813 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,240,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,269 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,240,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1%

EEM stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $60.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure equity market performance in the global emerging markets. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.