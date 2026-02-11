Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JCPB. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,390,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,111,000 after purchasing an additional 124,872 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 54,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 582,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,683,000 after acquiring an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 405,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.44. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $48.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1973 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

