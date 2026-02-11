Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 38,071 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 186.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,071 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 48.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 721,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 235,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after acquiring an additional 39,117 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth about $949,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.8% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,020,000 after purchasing an additional 404,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $56.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $105.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The business had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Key Alexandria Real Estate Equities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alexandria priced a $750 million offering of 5.25% senior notes due 2036, showing clear access to the debt markets and providing liquidity to refinance or fund operations. This supports near-term financing flexibility. Article Title

Alexandria priced a $750 million offering of 5.25% senior notes due 2036, showing clear access to the debt markets and providing liquidity to refinance or fund operations. This supports near-term financing flexibility. Positive Sentiment: The company announced early results and an upsizing of cash tender offers to purchase portions of its long?dated 2050–2052 notes, indicating proactive liability management and investor demand to exchange or retire older paper. That can improve the maturity profile and demonstrate market confidence. Article Title

The company announced early results and an upsizing of cash tender offers to purchase portions of its long?dated 2050–2052 notes, indicating proactive liability management and investor demand to exchange or retire older paper. That can improve the maturity profile and demonstrate market confidence. Positive Sentiment: Pricing terms for the tender offers were released, setting the maximum aggregate tender amount and the mechanics for accepting valid tenders — a step toward executing the liability plan and replacing very long?dated low?coupon notes. Article Title

Pricing terms for the tender offers were released, setting the maximum aggregate tender amount and the mechanics for accepting valid tenders — a step toward executing the liability plan and replacing very long?dated low?coupon notes. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector?perform rating with a $60 price target, providing modest analyst support and signaling some upside from current levels. Article Title

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector?perform rating with a $60 price target, providing modest analyst support and signaling some upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Earlier in the day Alexandria announced an underwritten public offering of senior notes (the formal launch prior to pricing) — a standard capital-markets process that preceded the priced deal. Article Title

Earlier in the day Alexandria announced an underwritten public offering of senior notes (the formal launch prior to pricing) — a standard capital-markets process that preceded the priced deal. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley lowered its price target to $54 from $55 and maintained an equal?weight rating, which is a near?term headwind for sentiment and implies downside vs. current levels. Analyst downgrades/tighter PTs can pressure the stock. Article Title

Morgan Stanley lowered its price target to $54 from $55 and maintained an equal?weight rating, which is a near?term headwind for sentiment and implies downside vs. current levels. Analyst downgrades/tighter PTs can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: A critical Seeking Alpha piece highlighted weakening fundamentals, sector headwinds and policy uncertainty that have damaged the REIT thesis for some investors — commentary that may exacerbate selling by sentiment?driven holders. Article Title

A critical Seeking Alpha piece highlighted weakening fundamentals, sector headwinds and policy uncertainty that have damaged the REIT thesis for some investors — commentary that may exacerbate selling by sentiment?driven holders. Negative Sentiment: A lawsuit notification was circulated by the Shareholders Foundation for investors who purchased ARE prior to Jan 27, 2025, creating legal overhang and potential liability or distraction — a negative risk factor for shareholders. Article Title

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

