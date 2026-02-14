Pacific Sage Partners LLC Grows Stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the period. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Portland Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000.

Shares of CLIP opened at $100.25 on Friday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $100.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

