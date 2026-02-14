Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $205.67

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.4444.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $213.76 on Friday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $230.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

