Brokerages Set Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) PT at $205.67

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.4444.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on R
Ryder System Stock Performance
Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ryder System Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.74%.
Key Headlines Impacting Ryder System
Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple broker upgrades and price-target increases: Citigroup raised its target from $218 to $245 and kept a “buy” call, implying meaningful upside; this is a direct catalyst for buying interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna bumped its target to $250 (from $235) and maintained a “positive” rating, adding further analyst conviction behind the stock. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its target to $236 (from $210) and set an “overweight” rating — another institutional endorsement supporting higher valuations. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Positive investor research and thematic coverage: Zacks published a piece arguing Ryder is a top long-term growth stock, which can attract momentum and retail flows. Why Ryder (R) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend-focused coverage highlighted Ryder’s upcoming dividend as attractive to income investors, which can support the share price via yield-seeking demand. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts present mixed views across the industrials space — a Globe & Mail roundup notes conflicting sentiments on Ryder and peers, which may keep trading choppy despite the upgrades. Analysts Have Conflicting Sentiments on These Industrial Goods Companies
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript was published — useful for detail-driven investors but largely already priced in; investors will focus on management commentary and FY26 guidance execution. Ryder System, Inc. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader industry M&A headlines (Transocean/Valaris) are boosting energy and industrial sentiment overall but have no direct corporate link to Ryder; their market impact is indirect. Offshore Titans: Transocean Buys Valaris for $5.8B
- Negative Sentiment: Underlying fundamentals to watch: the recent quarter showed revenue below some estimates and only modest EPS beats/misses (per the earnings release and transcript). This creates execution risk if management misses its FY26 targets, which could reverse recent gains. Ryder System, Inc. Q4 2025 earnings call transcript
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryder System
Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.
Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ryder System
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Buy This Stock Now
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.