Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 15,184 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.
Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.
Key Novo Nordisk A/S News
Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Berenberg maintained its Buy rating on Novo Nordisk, reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s growth outlook and valuation support from a respected European bank. Berenberg Bank Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Novo Nordisk (NVO)
- Positive Sentiment: IQVIA data show Wegovy oral-pill prescriptions hitting ~38,220 in week five post-launch, signaling strong early uptake for the new oral formulation and supporting near-term revenue momentum. Novo’s Wegovy pill tracks over 38,000 prescriptions in fifth week
- Positive Sentiment: Company update: Novo completed a Phase 3 study of oral semaglutide in youth diabetes care — a potential label expansion that could broaden the drug’s addressable market if approved. Novo Nordisk Advances Oral Semaglutide Into Youth Diabetes Care
- Positive Sentiment: Legal/market protection: U.S. officials may act against Hims after its attempted sale of a compounded Wegovy copy, which could help defend Novo’s IP and commercial position. US could take action including fines against Hims after brief Wegovy copy launch
- Positive Sentiment: Product strategy: Novo plans to introduce Wegovy in vial presentations (and other device formats), a move to improve access, pricing flexibility and supply resiliency amid competition. Novo Nordisk plans Wegovy vials amid obesity-drug competition
- Positive Sentiment: Usage trend: A study finds many Wegovy pill users are new to GLP?1s, suggesting the product is bringing first?time patients into the class and expanding market demand. Many users of Novo Nordisk Wegovy pill new to GLP-1s – study
- Neutral Sentiment: Company expansion: Coverage on Novo’s broader global healthcare initiatives highlights long?term growth avenues but is less likely to move near?term sentiment. How Is Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) Expanding Its Global Healthcare Reach?
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry context: A CNBC piece on pharma’s “reset” around pricing and pipelines frames regulatory and pricing headwinds that apply across the sector. Prices, pipelines and patent cliffs: Inside pharma’s big reset
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive landscape: Analysis comparing Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk underscores intense competition in a rapidly growing weight?loss market; investors should watch share trends and margin pressure. Eli Lilly vs Novo Nordisk in the Weight Loss Drug Market
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk: Coverage about FDA warnings and potential lawsuits tied to Wegovy highlights an ongoing downside risk to valuation if safety signals or litigation escalate. FDA Wegovy Warning And Lawsuits Test Novo Nordisk Valuation Story
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
