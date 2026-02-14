Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 15,184 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,184 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 32,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.07.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.23. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $43.08 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $221.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

