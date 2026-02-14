Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $22.19 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 7.2% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 40,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,266,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 73,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,221,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $462.62 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $425.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.31. The company has a market cap of $175.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

