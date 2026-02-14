Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 17,927 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF $MLPX

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,927 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,446,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,320,000 after acquiring an additional 277,692 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,009,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,941,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 543,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,068,000 after purchasing an additional 87,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.14. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

