iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Purchased by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 10.8% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,216,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,063,916,000 after purchasing an additional 411,172 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,285,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,244,071,000 after buying an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,112,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,645,000 after buying an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,009,000 after buying an additional 372,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,560,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,303,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $447.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $115.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $493.00.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

