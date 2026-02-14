Objectivity Squared LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF $AIA

Objectivity Squared LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 285.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Objectivity Squared LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

iShares Asia 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AIA stock opened at $113.08 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $59.91 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.97.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Asia 50 ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.6251 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 352.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.