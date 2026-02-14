Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $83.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,784 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $83,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $4,298,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 416,753,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,927,821,000 after buying an additional 5,182,111 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,808,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,388,775,000 after buying an additional 4,154,929 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17,547.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,122,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $731,331,000 after buying an additional 4,099,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alphabet by 330.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,989,463 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $707,691,000 after buying an additional 3,062,590 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.89, for a total value of $5,614,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,453.08. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,069,864 shares of company stock valued at $105,985,041 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities set a $279.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.90.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $306.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.66 and a twelve month high of $350.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

