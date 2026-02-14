MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,854 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 4.1% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $33,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,980,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,062,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,337 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 34,105,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,321 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,161,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 68.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,827,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,185,000 after purchasing an additional 740,288 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as value. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

