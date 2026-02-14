Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF $NOBL

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,010 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 53,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 20,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 113,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 12,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $89.76 and a 12 month high of $115.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.87.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

