LSV Asset Management Decreases Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,883 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $26,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $12,877,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,217,425.40. This trade represents a 27.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.17. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.60%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.18%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

